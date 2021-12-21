Where Their Relationship Stands Now

Kent revealed that she and Emmett “don’t communicate” since she saw the photos of him in Nashville.

“He came home. I had seen the pictures. I kind of knew what I wanted to do. We didn’t have a conversation about it and I packed my stuff and I left. No communication about anything. Even now it’s through lawyers,” the reality star detailed on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in December 2021. “I think that’s what is so hard to stomach for me is that even when we weren’t connecting, I was so loyal and faithful.”

Kent candidly discussed how she attempted to make their relationship work even through many ups and downs.

“I was not sending inappropriate text messages. I was like in it. I went straight to him. If I was ever feeling unhappy, I was willing to do couple’s therapy. I started going to therapy on my own,” she shared. “Like I was doing anything I possibly could to make sure that he and I would stand the test of time. To feel like I was doing all of that really for nothing. I mean, I look back on these years with him and I can’t remember any of it.”