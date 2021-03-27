February 2021

Samantha’s memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1, featured several alleged revelations about Meghan. Much of the book covered early moments between the half-siblings. Samantha claimed in the book that Meghan and Thomas “were inseparable” after she was born.

She also wrote in her book that Meghan got “whatever she wanted and needed” from Thomas while they were growing up.

“I don’t recall ever hearing Dad say no to Meg, about anything,” she wrote, claiming that her sister grew more “demanding” of Thomas as the years went by.

“He was paying for Meg to get a great education, and instead of showing gratitude, she was being belittling and controlling,” Samantha alleged.