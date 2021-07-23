July 2021

During an interview with Fox News, Thomas claimed he was going to take legal action to spend time with Archie and Lili: “I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future.”

He also slammed the duke and duchess (again) for their decision to leave the royal family. “Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal,” he said, noting he hoped Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t “punish” his grandchildren for Meghan and Harry’s “bad behavior.”