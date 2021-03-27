March 2021

Following Meghan and Harry’s March 2021 tell-all interview with CBS, Samantha claimed the couple weren’t honest.

“The truth was totally ignored and omitted,” she told Inside Edition one day after it aired. “I don’t really know [her].”

Thomas, for his part, said on Good Morning Britain that he disagreed with several things that were said during the CBS interview. Speaking to claims that comments were made about Meghan and Harry’s son Archie’s skin color and allegations of racist treatment, Thomas said on the ITV show, “I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all.”

He added, “I don’t think the British are racist. I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are.”

Speaking specifically about his grandchild’s skin color, Thomas noted, “The thing about what color will the baby be or how dark will the baby be, I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody.”