March 2022

Samantha reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Bench author, accusing her of lying during her CBS tell-all with Harry one year prior. According to Samantha, their dad covered Meghan’s tuition at Northwestern University, despite her assertions that she worked to pay her own way through college. Thomas also allegedly paid for the former actress to attend “elite and expensive private schools” growing up, the lawsuit claimed. Samantha believed that Meghan fabricated details about her past so her sibling and Thomas “could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story [she] concocted.”

Meghan’s attorney Michael Kump fired back in a statement to TMZ at the time, arguing, “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.