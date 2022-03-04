October 2021

While speaking to Good Morning Britain, Thomas claimed that his daughter “pretty much disowned both sides of her family” after stepping away from her senior royal duties. He went on to call their fallout “ridiculous,” asserting that Meghan would have to talk to him “sooner or later.”

He continued, “This is way too childish. This is kind of silly, it’s time to talk with each other, we’re family. … This is more than just me and my daughter now, this is me and my daughter, her husband and two babies involved now, so it’s time to do something. It’s time to talk.”