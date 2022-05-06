Beginning of the End

Damon appeared alongside Ben Affleck and Robin Williams on a talk showin January 1998 when he casually let slip that he was now single. Unfortunately, he hadn’t informed Driver before making the announcement.

“It’s unfortunate that Matt went on [the show]. It seemed like a good forum for him to announce to the world that we were no longer together, which I found fantastically inappropriate,” the Speechless star told the Los Angeles Times in July of that year. “Of course, he was busy declaring his love for me on David Letterman a month previously.”