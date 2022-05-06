Face to Face

“I did see Matt Damon on the beach and I had not had a conversation with him, seriously, since we made the film. That was last summer, and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids, and his wife and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring,” Driver revealed during a September 2021 appearance on the “Keep It” podcast. “I feel like so much of the folly of youth went on with our initial relationship, like it was amazing and tabloidy. So that was nice to just have sort of a middle-aged conversation about the weather and stuff.”