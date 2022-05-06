Fond Memories

25 years later, Driver has nothing but fond memories of her romance with the Departed star. “I tell [the story of our relationship] with love, because that was just a sweet romance that was just a sweet love affair in the center of all of that stuff, but had a combustible ending, which then became the focus,” she told ET in May 2022. “Another thing that my parents taught me, was there just isn’t any time to sit around feeling resentful or angry, just have to get on and everybody had a beautiful life.”