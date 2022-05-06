Head Over Heels

In March 2012, Driver reflected on falling in love with the Martian star while making Good Will Hunting. “In real life, by the time we filmed this scene, I was completely in love with Matt. I was blown away by his commitment to me as an actor, he was cute and intelligent and altogether a really charming package,” she recalled during an interview with The Telegraph. “I was young and I fell for him – it’s an occupational hazard.”

She continued: “I’m always really sad that we didn’t stay friends because it was absolutely incandescent making that film. It was a beautiful experience and I’m so proud of that time.”