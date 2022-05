No Comment

One month later, Driver spoke about the reaction to her breakup in an interview with The New York Times. “The strangest fruit of fame is that people can twist your honesty into what they think you are trying to project,” the About a Boy star explained, noting that she struggled with speaking about her romance with Damon in public. “But how else is one meant to be? Do you become so shut down that you say nothing, that you have no opinions?”