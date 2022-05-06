Vote of Support

Despite the messy aftermath of their public split, the Modern Love actress is grateful that Damon had her back while making the 1997 drama. “The producer of Good Will Hunting did not think I was hot enough to be in that film and did not want me in the film,” the Cinderella actress said during an October 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and Gus Van Sant fought very hard for me to play that role, and I am grateful to them to this day.”