A Blessing

One month later, the Voice coach opened up about his plans to have a child with Chopra Jonas. “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything,” Jonas told Extra in February 2021. “Just knocking wood that it happens.” The Jumanji star added that choosing a name for their future children would likely be a family affair. “I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in [on names], and my family would want to weigh in too,” he said.