Louis Tomlinson Hopes for a Reunion

“It’s easier to see now from the outside looking in, it was a crazy time but amazing to go through with other people. It would have been scary to go through it alone at that age,” Tomlinson said during a September 2022 appearance on the U.K. talk show Lorraine. He added that he hoped to one day reunite with his former bandmates, although he acknowledged that it wouldn’t be easy to organize. “There’s a lot of moving parts but it would be a shame if we didn’t [get back together],” Tomlinson said. “I hope so.”