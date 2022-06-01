Styles Commented on Malik’s Exit

In 2019, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer talked about how Malik’s departure from the band affected him and his band mates during an appearance on Apple Music’s “New Music Daily With Zane Lowe.”

“We were sad, obviously, that someone had left, but also sad that he was not enjoying it so much that he had to leave,” Styles said. “Because I think at the time, too, the tour and everything was going so well and everyone had kind of got to this place where everyone was kind of living in a way where they, I think, felt pretty good. It felt like everyone was kind of enjoying it.”