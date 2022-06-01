Styles Revealed Why the Band Took a Hiatus

The “As It Was” singer gave some insight into why One Direction went on hiatus during a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone. Styles told the outlet that he and his band mates “didn’t want to exhaust [their] fan base,” adding, “We all thought too much of the group to let that happen.”

The Grammy Award winner also didn’t rule out the possibility of a reunion, saying, “I love the band and would never rule out anything in the future. The band changed my life, gave me everything.”

Styles also responded to comments Malik had made about not enjoying the group’s music.

“I think it’s a shame he felt that way … but I never wish anything but luck to anyone doing what they love. If you’re not enjoying something and need to do something else, you absolutely should do that. I’m glad he’s doing what he likes, and good luck to him,” the songwriter said.