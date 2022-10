Tomlinson and Malik Don’t Have Each Other’s Phone Numbers

When speaking to Zach Sang in late September 2022, Tomlinson revealed that he and the “It’s You” singer no longer have each other’s phone numbers.

“I think we just have to bump into each other ’cause neither of us have each other’s number,” the “Back to You” artist said about contacting his former bandmate if he wanted to. “I suppose maybe social media might be the way.”