Tomlinson Declared His Love for the Band

Unlike Malik, Tomlinson has nothing but good things to say about his time in One Direction.

During a 2020 Rolling Stone interview, the musician said “I absolutely f—ing love the band. I’m super proud about where I’ve come from. At the end of the day, I’m from Doncaster, and the band gave me such a nice opportunity.”

He added that he thinks it’s a “desperate attempt to try and get cool points” when people trash talk their former bands.