‘He Was Horrifically Mean to Me’

“We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take,’” Miller told Corolla in October 2022. “And then, as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’”

The actor further recalled, “He did that and it was weird, and it didn’t bother me, but … I just kind of listened, and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?’” he remembered. “Everybody was like, ‘What the f—k is he doing?’ So that was not a great experience for me.”