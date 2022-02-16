On Developing Intimacy

In an “Ask Her” column for men’s website Leo in January 2021, Woodley offered up advice for someone who was having a difficult time connecting with their partner in the bedroom. “Oy … I have been here. And to be quite honest, it has happened more than once in my life,” she wrote at the time. “All I can say is, from my perspective as a woman who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to say it, honesty and transparency are everything. If you don’t feel safe in communication with your partner, then chances are, you may never be able to cultivate a truly connective sex life.”

She continued: “[Bad sex] is simply two people who haven’t quite found the language that speaks to their unique lives together yet. Or, two people who don’t know how to be deeply vulnerable with one another. That s–t can take time. … Most of the time, sex is a lesson in true intimacy.”