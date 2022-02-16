On Falling in Love During the Pandemic

Woodley and Rodgers met at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and things between them became serious pretty quickly. “Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” the Last Letter From Your Lover star told Shape in June 2021. “We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”