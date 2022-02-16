On Falling in Love with Someone Very Different

Despite falling in love with one of the most famous football players in the NFL, Woodley knew next to nothing about the game he played. “I never thought I’d be engaged [to] somebody who threw balls for a living,” she joked to Jimmy Fallon in February 2021. “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was.”