On Learning About Football For Aaron

During the 2021-2022 NFL season, Woodley made an effort to learn about the sport in order to support her then-fiancé. “I still am always [like], ‘Oh, you scored a goal.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a touchdown,'” the Snowden actress confessed during a July 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Or I’ll be like, ‘You crossed the line,’ and he’s like, “It’s a yard,’ or whatever. I still can’t get it right, but I’m learning, slowly but surely.”