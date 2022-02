On Not Dating Costars

Though she has starred in her fair share of romance-centered films and TV shows, Woodley was more focused on her career than finding “The One” in her early 20s. “I haven’t had time to think about a relationship!” the Fault in Our Stars actress told Teen Vogue in March 2014. “I literally have not had a boyfriend in almost five years. I’ve never even hooked up with anybody I’ve worked on a movie with.”