Everything Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Have Said About Their Split

Advice From Mom

“I started writing [‘Bam Bam’] with my collaborators a few months back and we had this chorus idea about what it’s been like in my late teens and early 20s falling in and out of love and ups and downs of that,” Cabello told ET in April 2022. “Also reminding myself, as my mom has told me many times, ‘That’s life.’ You’re on the ground crying on the bathroom floor and then you’ll have feelings for another person again, and you’ll be crying on the bathroom floor again. And that is the cycle of change. Things just change, you never know what’s around the corner.”