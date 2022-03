‘Bam Bam’

Cabello released her own fresh track in March 2022 called “Bam Bam.” When speaking about her Ed Sheeran collaboration, the Cuban singer seemed to confirm that the song was about her past with Mendes.

“This song is mostly just about like, ‘OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life and … hopefully this can make you kinda be like, ‘It is that way now, but things are always taking, you know, crazy turns,’” she told Apple Music host Lowe that month.