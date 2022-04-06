‘Cathartic’ Breakup Songs

The “Mercy” singer also old Seacrest that his new track, “When You’re Gone,” has helped him heal from his breakup with Cabello. “I think it’s really just the processing and … the complexities of knowing something is better and still wanting to hold on and all the reasons why,” he explained. “I’m really glad to be able to just be real and authentic with my music because it’s cathartic for me too, to be able to write about these things.”

For her part, the “Crying in the Club” singer made similar comments about how songwriting is healing for her, telling Entertainment Tonight: “For me, my process is really cathartic. It’s me kind of singing anything that I think about and feel into a microphone … I do that for like 25 minutes, and then me and my collaborators talk about it. … We brainstorm, we fill it in and then that becomes a song.”