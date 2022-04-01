Giving Grace

In April 2022, the Canadian singer spoke about giving himself “grace” as he copes with his breakup. “I think a big one for me was realizing that there’s so many people in my life that I can rely on,” he said on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up, adding that he doesn’t want to be “too hard” on himself post-split. “I don’t just have to put all of my, you know, hardship onto one person.”

Mendes also confessed that meditation has been a big help for him, noting, “I think the thing that I don’t touch on enough is how extreme my anxiety was at one point in my life and my anxiety was completely controlling my life. … Truly the one thing that changed my life and changed the trajectory of my life was meditation.”