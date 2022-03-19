‘It’ll Be Okay’

Mendes seemingly commented on his recent split in his first single post-breakup, “It’ll Be Okay,” which he released in December 2021. “Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt?” he asked in the melancholy track. “We can try to sedate it / but that never works.”

The Grammy nominee continued, “If you tell me you’re leaving / I’ll make it easy / It’ll be okay / If we can’t stop the bleeding / We don’t have to fix it / We don’t have to stay / I will love you either way.” Mendes added that “the future [they] dreamed of is fading to black,” and there was “nothing more painful.”