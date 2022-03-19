Nothing But Love

“As I get older, the priorities shift,” the “Havana” songstress said during a March 2022 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”

She continued: “My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album, [Familia], and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?’”

Cabello added, “For me, I love Shawn and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him.”