The Future

During an interview in April 2022, Mendes noted that he wouldn’t rule out appearing in a future performance with his ex-girlfriend.

“I wouldn’t be surprised. I wouldn’t put it past us,” he told Ryan Seacrest about the former couple’s plans to make cameos during each other’s sets at iHeartRadio’s upcoming Wango Tango concert. “I’ve loved Camila for so many years, and that’s never going to change.”