The Inspiration

“I wrote this song about a month after Camila and I broke up,” Mendes told Extra of his single “When You’re Gone,” which dropped in April 2022. “A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things. … And I was writing about that.”

Mendes said he wanted to be as “open and candid” as possible with his fans. “I’m really glad I did,” he added. “Because I think that’s the only way that you get to you get to connect with people. There’s only one way you can connect with actual people in a real way. And that’s by being truthful and being vulnerable. … If you can kind of reel people in with the sonic of the song, then they’ll be listening on their own time, maybe. And then the lyrics will maybe head a little deeper.”

Cabello even got a heads-up about the track. “Camila and I have always been writers for as long as we’ve known each other, so we understand what that means,” Mendes said. “And we respect what that means. And there’ll always be transparency between us.”