Things You Don’t Realize

“A lot of the thing[s] that [are] also resonating in the lyric for me is like, ‘Oh f–k,’ you don’t realize … When you’re, like, breaking up with someone and you think it’s the right thing. You don’t realize all the s–t that comes after it,” Mendes said in March 2022 via a social media clip from his studio sessions, referring to the new music he penned after his split from Cabello.

The Canadian crooner continued: “Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I’m in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m f–king on the edge?’ And I think that’s the reality that kind of hit. It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own now.’ Now I feel like, finally, I’m actually on my own and I hate that, you know? That’s my reality.”