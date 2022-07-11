Everything Shawn Mendes Has Said About His Mental Health Battle

On Dealing With Anxiety

“Don’t be frustrated with yourself if you feel trapped or stressed,” he wrote in an op-ed for TIME magazine in April 2020 about the way the coronavirus pandemic affected his mental health, advising his fans to take “10 deep breaths in a moment of stress” and “try and call or FaceTime friends and family daily to stay connected.” He continued: “This is a hard time for everyone and you deserve patience from yourself. My emotions have been all over the place … some days I’m O.K., and others it’s scary.”