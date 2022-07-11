Everything Shawn Mendes Has Said About His Mental Health Battle

On Rumors About His Sexuality

“Now, I know 99 percent of you guys aren’t making assumptions like this, but this is just for the one percent of you that are. I just want you guys — before you judge someone on the way they speak or act — I want you guys to think, ‘Hey, maybe I shouldn’t be judging someone’ or ‘Wait, it actually doesn’t even matter. They can do or be or feel however they want to feel,'” Mendes said in a series of June 2016 videos addressing the rumors about his sexuality. “I’m frustrated because in this day and age people have the audacity to write online that I’m gay as if it were a bad thing. That’s all I really have to say about that.”

Two years later, he revealed that the speculation about his sexuality took a toll on his mental health. “I thought, ‘You f–king guys are so lucky I’m not actually gay and terrified of coming out,’” Mendes told Rolling Stone in June 2018. “That’s something that kills people. That’s how sensitive it is. Do you like the songs? Do you like me? Who cares if I’m gay?”