Everything Shawn Mendes Has Said About His Mental Health Battle

On Canceling His Tour

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram in July 2022 after canceling the remaining dates of his world tour, which he initially postponed earlier that month after experiencing a mental health “breaking point.”

He continued; “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”