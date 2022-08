Taking Time for Himself

The “Lost in Japan” singer told TMZ in August 2022 that he’s been engaging in self-care after canceling his tour. “I’m taking a lot of time, like, doing therapy,” he explained. “Just taking it easy. Spending time with family that I haven’t been able to. … I think for me it’s just about spending time doing things that I haven’t really done over the last few years. Having dinners with friends and stuff.