Harry Styles

Reflecting on the New York City photos that initially linked him to the Grammy winner in 2012, the former One Direction member told Rolling Stone in 2017, “Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier. I mean, you’re a little bit awkward, to begin with. … It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it … I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

Three years prior, he gushed over Swift’s songwriting on 1989, an album many fans believe is based on their relationship. “We always say we write from personal experience and I think everyone does so it would be hypocritical of us to be like ‘Oh, you can’t write songs,'” he said in a 2014 Google+ hangout. “And she’s really good, so they’re really good songs. So I’m lucky in that sense.”