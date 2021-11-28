Jake Gyllenhaal

The Guilty star has often shut down questions about his history with Swift, playing coy about their past. “I think when you’re in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends are scrutinized, but … I would love to not talk about my personal life,” he told The Guardian in March 2017.

Six months later, when asked during a Facebook Q&A if he thought Swift would write “a country song” about him, Gyllenhaal reluctantly teased, “She’s sort of moved more into pop now.”

After Red (Taylor’s Version) dropped in November 2021, a cat believed to be owned by Gyllenhaal weighed in on the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” noting in an Instagram post, “MEOUCH — y’all need to clam [sic] down and stop cyber bullying.”