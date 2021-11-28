Joe Jonas

“That’s part of being a musician, I guess. You write songs about each other,” the Disney alum told Access Hollywood in 2015, seven years after he dated Swift. “She’s great. Yeah, we’re friends. In this industry, you meet a lot of people and you stay in touch. Obviously, it’s tough to be friends with people that are always constantly traveling, but yeah, we’re cool.”

In 2020, Swift included a line on Folklore‘s “Invisible String” about sending former flames presents for their babies, which fans believed to be about Jonas’ daughter, Willa, who he shares with wife Sophie Turner.