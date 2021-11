John Mayer

Two years after Swift penned 2010’s “Dear John” about their short-lived romance, the “Daughters” crooner told Rolling Stone he was “humiliated” by the track, calling it “cheap songwriting” to directly reference an ex. However, his stance later seemed to have changed.

“I don’t think it’s a dirty admission. Sometimes, a song is so good, I go, ‘Man, I hope that’s about me.’ … I’ll check everyone’s music out. I’m a fan,” he told Andy Cohen in February 2021.