Lucas Till

The MacGyver alum sparked a brief romance with the Cats actress after he starred in her 2009 music video for “You Belong With Me.” Later that year, he told MTV, “We dated for a little bit. But there was no friction because we were too nice. We just really both liked each other, [but] most relationships work out ’cause you get along and then you don’t, and then you make up and it’s passionate, and with us, I really just liked her as a friend. That’s the only reason that [it] didn’t work out.”