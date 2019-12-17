A Heartfelt Letter

Teresa wrote a letter to the judge in April 2019, asking the court not to deport Joe.

“Judge Ellington, my daughters need their father. They cry for him every day … I cannot bear the thought of my daughters losing their father. … I am fearful that it will break them and that I alone will not be able to fix them. Judge Ellington, this is my greatest fear and it keeps me up at night. The fear that if I lose my husband, I will also lose my children, as they will never be the same,” the letter read, according to court documents. “My husband is the true love of my life and the most amazing father that I could ask God for our daughters. I cannot imagine life without him. He is our everything and we desperately need him.”