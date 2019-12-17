Both Roles

Teresa gave Us a candid update in October 2019, the same month that Joe was granted permission to travel to Italy amid his case.

“Being a single mom — Joe left when I came home — it’s hard,” she told Us. “It’s like I have to be the mom and the dad. So I’m doing it all by myself. Everything. Taking care of the house, the kids, my dad lives with me, just everything. Being the breadwinner, doing it at all.”

The reality personality added that she “can’t let” her daughters down.

“I put them on this planet, I made them,” she told Us. “They look up to me, so that’s why I’m strong. I’m strong for them. I’m their role model. They look at me like, ‘You gotta tell me what to do,’ and that’s what I’m trying to do. … All four of them are very strong.”