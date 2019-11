Going Strong

Teresa denied in October 2018 that she plans to divorce Joe after his deportation. “No. We’re going to be a family,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re going to fight this and get through this. … I am like, ‘We’re not talking about this yet.’ I shut him down. I don’t want to talk about it, and what comes first is our daughters [Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana].”