Who Is Kang?

Introduced as He Who Remains, Kang has also gone by other names in the Marvel comics, including Victor Timely, Pharaoh Rama-Tut, Blue Man, Lord of the Seven Suns, King of Kings, Master of Men and Scarlet Centurion. What’s important to note is that he is not a good guy — but he might be the only one who can help Ant-Man and his family.