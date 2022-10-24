Who Is Playing Cassie Lang?

First introduced as a little girl played by Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two Ant-Man films, teen Cassie was played by Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame. However, she’ll be played by Big Little Lies alum Kathryn Newton as Cassie steps into her own purple supersuit and follows in her dad’s footsteps.

Expect family to be a central theme in the movie. “The family finds themselves exploring the quantum realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible,” Marvel’s October synopsis teased.