Big Surprises

Cox, who plays cunning patriarch Logan Roy, hinted during an August 2020 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show that he was the only cast member who knew what season 3 had in store. “I nearly fell off my chair because he never tells you about the next series. We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen,” he explained. “But then [Armstrong] told me. And it’s jolly thrilling. That’s all I can say.”