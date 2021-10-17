Connor Roy’s Loyalty Is Up in the Air

Ruck explained that Connor’s need for money means his allegiances might go to the highest bidder.

“At this point Connor is stock rich and land rich but cash poor,” Ruck told Entertainment Weekly in October ahead of the season premiere. “So he’s a little worried about his finances and at this point it’s really sort of, whichever way the wind blows. It’s like, what’s my best deal? And so I don’t think we know where his allegiances lie at the very beginning of the season. His father was quite brusque with him and belittled him but then Kendall is crazy, so I mean it’s a rock and a hard place.