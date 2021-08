Who’s Returning?

The first trailer for season 3, which dropped in July 2021, showed many of fans’ favorite Waystar Royco employees coming back for more, including Cox (Logan Roy), Strong (Kendall Roy), Snook (Shiv Roy), Culkin (Roman Roy), Ruck (Connor Roy), Braun (Cousin Greg), Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman).